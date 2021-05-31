Morristown set to welcome state disc golf championships

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The state disc golf championships in Morristown is just a few days away.

This year’s championship is happening this Friday, June 4 through the Sunday, June 6. Every year competitors head out to put their disk golf skills to the ultimate test. There are different categories and age ranges for the competition.

The competition will be held at Kiwanis Disc Golf Course, Panther Creek Disc Golf Course, Rotary Disc Golf Course and Cherokee Disc Golf Course.

Organizers have added $3,000 in cash has been added to the pro purse.

The registration window closes tomorrow at 5 p.m. There aren’t that many open spots left so don’t wait to sign up.

The schedule includes two flex start PDGA C-tiers on Thursday: Kiwanis Course and Cherokee Course. You can sign up on the event website or pre-register on Disc Golf United.

Visit bluegrassdiscgolf.org/tennessee_state_disc_golf_championship for more information.