Morristown woman accused of TennCare fraud after TBI investigation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A Morristown woman accused of Tenncare fraud is now behind bars.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a special investigation into Chelsea Snowden began in April when she was employed for Morristown Health Services.

TBI agents determined she falsified timesheets three times, causing her employer to bill Tenncare for services that were never provided.

Snowden’s bond is set at $15,000 dollars.