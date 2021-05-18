Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in Knoxville, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the greater Knoxville area. Properties listed as single-family home, condo, and townhouse were considered.

Homebuyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs).

Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in Knoxville.

#40. 822 Fox Rd, Knoxville

– Price: $1,299,999

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#39. 519 W Vine Ave, Knoxville

– Price: $1,300,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#38. 101 Suffolk Dr, Knoxville

– Price: $1,300,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#37. 1312 Rudder Oaks Way, Knoxville

– Price: $1,375,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#36. 10417 Bob Gray Rd, Knoxville

– Price: $1,375,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 7

#35. 1401 Pine Creek Rd, Knoxville

– Price: $1,395,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#34. 7206 Sherwood Dr, Knoxville

– Price: $1,400,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#33. 6408 Sherwood Dr, Knoxville

– Price: $1,435,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#32. 8709 Notting Hill Way, Knoxville

– Price: $1,483,060

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#31. 622 Kenesaw Ave, Knoxville

– Price: $1,489,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 3

#30. 6609 SW Sherwood Dr, Knoxville

– Price: $1,499,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#29. 7029 Crystal Lake Dr, Knoxville

– Price: $1,499,950

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 6

#28. 3543 Captains Way, Knoxville

– Price: $1,500,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

#27. 5272 Bent River Blvd, Knoxville

– Price: $1,550,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#26. 1013 Bridgestone Pl, Knoxville

– Price: $1,595,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#25. 2416 E Gallaher Ferry Rd, Knoxville

– Price: $1,625,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

#24. 2824 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

– Price: $1,750,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#23. 1439 Charlottesville Blvd, Knoxville

– Price: $1,788,900

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 10

#22. 608 Barnsley Rd, Knoxville

– Price: $1,795,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 8

#21. 8712 Notting Hill Way, Knoxville

– Price: $1,799,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#20. 5304 Rio Vista Ln, Knoxville

– Price: $1,950,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 5

#19. 1207 Charlottesville Blvd, Knoxville

– Price: $1,999,900

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

#18. 10221 Thimble Fields Dr, Knoxville

– Price: $2,095,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

#17. 10229 S River Trl, Knoxville

– Price: $2,150,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#16. 3714 Maloney Rd, Knoxville

– Price: $2,199,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#15. 2350 Choto Rd, Knoxville

– Price: $2,200,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 5

#14. 529 Stone Vista Ln, Knoxville

– Price: $2,325,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#13. 1212 Burch Cove Way, Knoxville

– Price: $2,350,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#12. 8948 Hickory Hill Ln, Knoxville

– Price: $2,395,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#11. 1462 Rudder Ln, Knoxville

– Price: $2,475,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 10

#10. 3030 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

– Price: $2,495,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 4

#9. 12914 Farmgate Ln, Knoxville

– Price: $2,550,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 9

#8. 3301 Tooles Bend Rd, Knoxville

– Price: $2,750,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 7

#7. 558 Stone Vista Ln, Knoxville

– Price: $2,750,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#6. 2541 Lakefront Dr, Knoxville

– Price: $2,799,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#5. 812 Gettysvue Dr, Knoxville

– Price: $2,988,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#4. 8509 Whites Pond Way, Knoxville

– Price: $2,995,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#3. 3013 Tooles Bend Rd, Knoxville

– Price: $4,600,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#2. 1909 Rudder Ln, Knoxville

– Price: $5,395,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#1. 5628 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville

– Price: $8,900,000

– Bedrooms: 8

– Bathrooms: 16

