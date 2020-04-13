Most Kentucky churches abandon in-person worship on Easter

In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to provide an update on the novel coronavirus. Beshear announced a new order Monday, March 30 instructing Kentucky residents to avoid traveling to other states in another aggressive step to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courier-Journal) — Most Kentucky churches did not hold in-person Easter services, heeding warnings against such gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Courier-Journal reports many celebrated the holiday Sunday at home with sermons and masses delivered online.

News outlets reported that Kentucky State Police recorded license plate information on about 50 cars parked outside Maryville Baptist Church in Bullitt County so they could be ordered to self- quarantine for 14 days. State police Sgt. Josh Lawson says troopers responded to dozens of complaints about church services Sunday.

Other than Maryville, none were in-person. The rest were outdoor services and people were staying in cars.