Most popular holiday gifts of 2019

(CNN) – ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping.

The National Retail Federation says people will spend more than $720 billion on presents.

The biggest thing people are looking for? Gift cards!

The NRF says consumers buy three to four gift cards to allow their family and friends to choose their own presents.

Meanwhile, Barbie remains the top toy this year, followed by LOL Surprise Dolls and American Girl items. Lego, Hot Wheels and Paw Patrol are also hot buys.

According to research by the NRF, the average person spends about $1,000 on all their holiday shopping