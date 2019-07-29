Mother enters guilty plea in Madisonville girl case

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The case of the formerly missing Madisonville teen who was found in Wisconsin after a search that resulted in the arrest and charging of a Wisconsin man, the girl’s adoptive father, and her mother has churned up another guilty plea.

Christina Pruitt, who was charged in May with fabricating/tampering with evidence in the case, entered a guilty plea to tampering with evidence on Monday.

She, along with her husband, Randall Pruitt, who was also charged with rape earlier this year, was arrested May 1 and appeared in court in May; initially pleading not guilty to the aforementioned tampering charges.

The Wisconsin man, Bryan Rogers, plead guilty last month to to his role in the Madisonville teen’s disappearance.

The Monroe County teen went missing on Jan. 13 before being found by investigators over two weeks later.

The Pruitts will next appear in Monroe County court on Oct. 28: For Christina Pruitt’s sentencing and Randall Pruitt’s case being reset for the same day.