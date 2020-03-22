Mother speaks out after son tests positive for Covid-19

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Monroe County mother is speaking out, and reminding people to stay cautious, after her son tested positive for Covid-19.

Kimberly Hyde says her third-grade son, Alex, got his test results back on March 20th, a week after he started feeling sick.

Alex goes to Vonore Elementary School. The director of schools said Saturday that staff and students were told to self-quarantine for two weeks due to possible Covid-19 exposure. Hyde says the school is referring to her son.

However, Hyde wants to make it clear that she doesn’t believe he contracted the virus at school.

“They have put a lot of precautions up for preventing flu. If it wasn’t for the school being so protective of their students, I think more students could have caught it from him,” said Hyde over the phone.

Hyde had a message for the public.

“Just tell people to stay home. That is what I’ve been trying to tell people, that was the second reason we went public,” Hyde continued. ” We had no idea. We thought we were going to a safe area, just because there’s not a known case does not mean it’s not there already.”

Hyde believes Alex may have contracted Covid-19 in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia or in Chattanooga.

Meanwhile, she says Alex is feeling much better. He and other family members will remain in quarantine until April 1st.