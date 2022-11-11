KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ━ While many attended Knoxville’s 97th Veterans Day Parade, the event had a bigger impact for one mother as she watched her son at the parade.

Audrey Hill was one of many faces in the crowd at the parade, where veterans from all over East Tennessee could be seen marching and riding along the parade route or saluting from the crowd.

“These men and women give up a lot and the families do as well,” Hill said.

For Hill however, today was not only about honoring veterans, but it was also about watching her son take the oath to protect our country by enlisting in the Air Force.

“It’s very humbling and it makes me a very proud mother of course, and nervous at the same time, with all the different things going on in the world,” Hill said. “But I couldn’t be more proud of him, we’re all very proud of him and I think it’s a great decision he’s made, and I think it will make great for his future,”

Apart from Hill, the veterans that watched the young men and women join the military were also proud.

“I was especially, today enthused to see so many young people involved. We’ve got to keep this freedom that we enjoy in front of the youth in the schools, in any way we can so they know they’re not allowed to enjoy this kind of freedom without sacrifice,” an organizer of the parade with the American Legion Post 2 said.

It’s a sacrifice that some veterans say comes with rewards of all types, including friends that become family.

“What’s so good about your time in service is the friends you make. You have them for a lifetime. A matter of fact, I have one, my Vietnam buddy, I talk to him at least once a month,” Vietnam veteran, David Teeters said.

It’s that type of experience that Hill hopes her son won’t take for granted as he enters the military.

“He’s always wanted Air Force so I’m kind of glad we have an Air Force man in the family,” she said.

Hill’s son was one of around 40 who were also sworn in to the Air Force during the parade.