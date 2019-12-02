Mothers of Mission Survivors hold annual wreath making event for survivors of gun violence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mothers of Mission Survivors hosted their 4th annual wreath-making event to support families who have been victims of gun violence.

The group is made up of mothers who have lost children to gun violence. Because the holiday season can be an especially rough time, founder Terry Walker Smith decided to hold a holiday event to help comfort those families and make their holidays a little bit easier.

“It was just a vision to bring all of us together to start making something beautiful out of our broken pieces,” said Smith

Families were able to come and make their own personalized wreaths for the holiday season.

This event was also an opportunity for other groups with the same passions to get involved. The East Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense helped put on the event.

“The holidays can be a particularly difficult time of year for really anyone, but particularly survivors of gun violence. This could be their first holiday season without a loved one, or it could be their 15th holiday without a loved one. And it never gets easy, it might get a little bit easier but it never gets easy. So we want to provide a place for survivors and others to gather and have a sense of community and support and empathy and fellowship to get through those challenging times.” said Co-lead, Jodi Scheer.