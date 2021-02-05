Motion for new trial filed in Joel Guy Jr. murder, dismemberment case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Attorneys for Joel Guy Jr., the man convicted of murdering and dismembering his parents at their Knox County over Thanksgiving weekend in 2016, filed a motion for a new trial on Friday.

Guy’s attorneys appeared before a Knox County Division I court to file the motion. A date for a full hearing on the request for a new trial is set for April 22 at 11 a.m.

Guy Jr. submitted a written waiver to not appear at Friday’s hearing and won’t appear at the April 22 hearing.

Guy Jr. was unanimously convicted on all seven charges including first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in October 2020 for the murders of Lisa and Joel Guy Sr. Knox County judge Steven Sword sentenced him to life in prison.

