Motion to reconsider filed in eligibility case of Tennessee Vol Cade Mays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The attorney of Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays has filed a motion with the NCAA to reconsider his eligibility for the 2020 season.

Attorney Greg Isaacs said the motion was filed last week and he expects to see a response in the near future. Mays was denied immediate eligibility in August after transferring from the University of Georgia in January.

If the NCAA denies the motion, Mays would still be able to file an appeal of the ruling.

The 5-star high school recruit from Knoxville Catholic started 18 games at four different positions in his final two season at Georgia.

LATEST IN ORANGE & WHITE NATION: