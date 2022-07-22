KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash in South Knoxville late Thursday, a police spokesman said.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to Chapman Highway at Meridian Road around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 21-year-old motorcyclist was traveling north on Chapman Highway when a vehicle traveling south turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to flip. It was unclear if the motorcycle made contact with the other vehicle.

A preliminary investigation did not indicate that the motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle. That is part of the investigation, a spokesman said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.

The identities of either driver have not been released at this time. An investigation by crash reconstruction personnel remains ongoing at this time.