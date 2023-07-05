KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on U.S. Route 411 in McMinn County on the Fourth of July.

Franklin Harris Jr., 37, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle traveling at what appeared to be a high rate of speed on the highway, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.

A Toyota Sequoia traveling on County Road 850 (Coghill Carlock Road) attempted to make a left-hand turn onto U.S. Route 411, the report stated. The motorcycle hit the left side of the SUV.

Harris was pronounced dead, according to the report.

The SUV had two adults and three juveniles in the vehicle during the crash. The report stated none of them were injured.