Motorcyclist killed in Alcoa Highway crash

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – A local motorcyclist was struck and killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Tuesday evening, authorities have confirmed.

Alcoa Police and Fire Departments responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway at Topside Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. A release from the City of Alcoa said 21-year-old motorcyclist Derek Evans from Louisville, Tennessee, was fatally injured in the crash.

According to the investigation, Evans was travelling south on Alcoa Highway on a motorcycle when he collided with a pickup truck making a left turn onto the Alcoa Highway from Topside Road.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell stated the accident is still under investigation and is requesting anyone that may have witnessed the crash or who may have information relevant to the investigation to please contact the City of Alcoa Police Department at 865-981-4111.