Motorcyclist killed in Knoxville I-40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville emergency personnel pronounced a motorcyclist dead at the scene of a crash on I-40 Monday.

Knoxville Police responded to a crash on I-40 E near Papermill Drive just before 9 p.m. Monday. An investigation determined a motorcycle occupied by an adult male had struck the rear end of a four-door passenger vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS personnel.

The interstate was reduced to one lane of traffic as emergency crews worked to clear the scene before completely reopening around midnight.

No other injuries were reported. The identity of the motorcyclist has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.