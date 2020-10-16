Motorcyclist killed in Knoxville single-vehicle crash Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash in Knoxville early Friday, police confirmed.

The Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Blackstock Avenue near Hannah Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. Friday. The male driver, who was the only occupant of the motorcycle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Based on an officer investigation at the scene, the motorcycle appeared to be traveling eastbound on Blackstock Avenue at a high rate of speed when it lost control and left the roadway before coming to rest in the parking lot.

The deceased was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further investigation.