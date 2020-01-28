Motorcyclist killed in Middlebrook Pike crash, Knoxville police confirm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has confirmed a fatal crash that occurred Monday night involving a car and a motorcycle.

Knoxville police were dispatched to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Middlebrook Pike at Robinson Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The 38-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was transported to UT Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to a preliminary investigation, the car was traveling east on Middlebrook Pike about to turn left onto Robinson Road when the collision occurred with the motorcyclist traveling west on Middlebrook Pike.

No other injuries have been reported.

