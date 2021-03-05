Motorcyclist killed in North Knoxville crash on Woodland Ave

Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department confirmed a motorcyclist was killed in a North Knoxville crash late Thursday.

Officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 4. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound Woodland Avenue near Huron Street when it struck the passenger side of the SUV.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the Jeep was transported to the UT Medical Center with minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and the identity of the victim has not been released. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.