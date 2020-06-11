Mount Carmel mayor, alderman facing removal from office after alleged misconduct

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mount Carmel Mayor Chris Jones and a town alderman could be removed from office after they allegedly created a fake eviction notice using the official town seal.

According to documents from Hawkins County Circuit Court, an investigation into Jones and Alderman Carl Wolfe began after the town manager filed a notice that they had committed an act of official misconduct.

Documents allege that Jones was effectively homeless after he was arrested for domestic assault on his live-in girlfriend Amber Hale.

PREVIOUS: HCSO: Mount Carmel mayor charged with domestic assault

Jones and Hale had been living together in a home they rented from Wolfe.

Court documents say Jones and Wolfe created an eviction notice, titled “Notice to Vacate,” on Jones’ office desktop, which is owned by the town.

Jones allegedly said in the presence of Mount Carmel Police officers that he would stamp the unlawful notice with the town’s seal to make it “look more official.”

The writ then says that Jones requested the seal from the Mount Carmel Court Clerk without telling her how it would be used.

Jones then allegedly put the seal on the eviction notice in the presence of an officer, Wolfe, and the city administrator. Court documents say neither the administrator nor the officer were fully aware of the situation at the time.

Wolfe then signed the notice and posted it on the door of the home where Hale was living, according to the court documents.

According to the documents, at no point did Jones or Wolfe have the power to carry out these actions or to place the town’s seal on unofficial or personal documents.

Town attorney John Pevy and District Attorney Dan Armstrong filed the writ suing to oust Jones and Wolfe from their public offices, which can be done if elected officials commit an act of official misconduct or fail to perform an action required of them by law.

Prosecutors are asking a jury of six people to try the case and hope that all the costs of the matter be taxed to Jones and Wolfe.

In February, Jones was indicted by a grand jury after investigators said he stole more than $300,000 from his grandmother’s estate over the course of several years.

RELATED: Grand jury indicts Mount Carmel mayor accused of stealing $300K from grandmother

You can read the full allegations below:

LATEST STORIES