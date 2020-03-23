Closings
Mountain Home VA reports first coronavirus case, patient in ‘home quarantine’

MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have reported the first case of COVID-19 at a VA in our region.

According to a list posted on the VA’s website, there are 204 positive COVID-19 veteran cases across the country.

The website lists the patients as either being “VA inpatient” or “home quarantine.”

The patient listed at Mountain Home VA is listed as home quarantine.

A post on the site read, “Any Veteran with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should immediately contact their local VA facility. VA urges Veterans to call before visiting – you can find contact information for your closest VA facility.”

There were also 2 reported deaths of veterans due to COVID-19, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.

