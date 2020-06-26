Mountain lion found hiding in crawl space of California home

MONROVIA, Calif. (KTLA) – Wildlife officials captured a mountain lion Thursday morning that was hiding in the crawl space of a Southern California home.

The big cat was initially spotted near an intersection in Monrovia, a city at the foot of the Angeles National Forest. Aerial video from sister station KTLA showed agents looking into the crawl space of a nearby home about 7:15 a.m.

Officials eventually pulled the mountain lion, which had apparently been tranquilized, out from under the home shortly before 8 a.m. The animal was then loaded into a truck and driven out of the neighborhood.

The home was located about a block away from Monrovia High School.

The animal’s capture comes after a series of mountain lion sightings in the area over the past few days.

An adult mountain lion has been sighted near the 800 block of West Olive. Fish and Game Wardens are onsite and evaluating the situation.



Residents are cautioned to be extra vigilant and not to leave pets or small children unattended. pic.twitter.com/fpeaIa6vrj — Monrovia Police (@MonroviaPolice) June 23, 2020

