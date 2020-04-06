Mountainside fire contained overnight in Rockwood

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters worked overnight to contain a mountain fire in Rockwood.
The fire was first reported around 11 p.m. Sunday just south of Highway 70 on the mountain.
The West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department said the flames were contained around one a.m.
No injuries are being reported.
We’re told they will remain in the area to be sure nearby structures are safe.
For your safety, you’re asked to avoid the area Monday morning.
