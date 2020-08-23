Movie goers make their way to the Regal Pinnacle for their first weekend since reopening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Guests finally got the chance to visit the Regal Pinnacle theater after it was closed for 5 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater has undergone renovations and has a few new safety measures in place to keep guests safe. Guests say Regal’s focus on the safety of customers is what brought them back.

“I’ve read all the regulations that they sent through the email and it made me feel comfortable to bring my family out today. If it weren’t for the regulations we wouldn’t be here,” said Jamice Lane Washburn, a frequent Pinnacle visitor.

Customers say they’re happy to follow the new rules in exchange for a safe form of entertainment.

“I’m really excited because I think it’s good for the community for the movie theaters to be back open because it’s just good. It brings people together. I think it’s a good idea and as long as they’re keeping up with the cleaning and keeping people apart I think it’s good.” said Regal visitor, Abbie Drum.

