MPD: 10-year-old stabbed to death and adult critically wounded at Raleigh apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a 10-year-old was killed, and an adult was injured in a stabbing at a Raleigh apartment complex Friday night.

The stabbing happened at the Huntington Hill Apartments on James Road. Police say a 10-year-old was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital in critical condition and later died.

MPD originally said a 2-year-old was also transported to the hospital but later said the child had not gone to the hospital and was not hurt

Memphis Police say the stabbing appeared to be a “domestic violence situation,” and said a woman was taken into custody.

A family member told WREG the woman who was arrested was the mother of the children. They said the young girl and woman who were stabbed collapsed in the parking lot at the apartment complex before police arrived.