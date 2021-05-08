MPD: Suspects identified after AFT agent, MPD officer shot in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released the names of the individuals who are allegedly involved in Friday’s shooting of a Memphis Police officer and an ATF Agent.

On Saturday, MPD announced that Adarius Armstrong, 19, Barium Martin, 19, and a 17-year-old male were charged with Criminal Attempt Felony to wit: First Degree Murder (two counts) and Employment of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony.

MPD said a fourth suspect, Julius Armstrong, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Please see the quotes below from U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller and ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. pic.twitter.com/J78Ox80cNS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 8, 2021

“With a Memphis Police officer shot and ATF agent shot and a suspect on the run, finding the suspect became our number one priority, as we worked to assist our local and federal partners,” U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a statement. “We used every means possible and were able to locate him within 12 hours. With the assistance of MPD and ATF, we were able to take the suspect into custody with no injuries to him or any law enforcement officer.”

On Friday, a Memphis Police officer and an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were shot in North Memphis.

Police said the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. According to Memphis Police, officers with the Violent Crime Unit were searching for a carjacked vehicle that had been involved in a crash in the area of Alabama and Mosby.

Police said while officers were continuing to search in the area of Peach and Leath, multiple suspects got out of a red car, fired shots at the officers and fled the scene.

Memphis Police said neither of the officers returned fire.

They were taken to Regional One Medical Center for treatment. Memphis Police officials said both the MPD officer and the ATF agent are in non-critical condition.