Mt. Juliet football donates gear to Waverly program

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After the Waverly High School football team’s field was flooded, another team in Middle Tennessee is stepping up to help.

Mt. Juliet’s head football coach Trey Perry wasted no time gathering gear to send down to the Tigers’ program.

Unfortunately, the Mt. Juliet team is very familiar with a situation like Waverly’s as they are still sharing facilities with the middle school because of the last year’s tornado.

“One that helped us was trying to get our guys back to some sense of normalcy as soon as possible. For nothing else, it takes their mind off of what they’re going home to. They need something to celebrate at the end of this week and so if we can do anything to help them out we’re going to,” explained Coach Perry.

In addition to their field, the Waverly High School football team lost their stadium, weight room and locker room to the flooding.

Right now, the team is asking for prayers.

Thank you to everyone that has reached out to us. The outpouring of love has been overwhelming. We have been asked to set up a Venmo account. Our address is @tigerfootball on Venmo. If someone want an address to sent a donation then please DM us.

￼ pic.twitter.com/5BywuOAg4L — Waverly Tiger Football (@waverlytigerfb) August 24, 2021

The Waverly program has set up a Venmo account to accept donations. Just search for tigerfootball.