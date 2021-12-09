MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — MTN DEW claimed its mountain in the hills of Tennessee after announcing the arrival of a MTN DEW Outpost on Doe Mountain.

According to a release, through Jan. 14, the public can apply to be the first-ever MTN DEW outpost ranger, a position that entails one week of managing the outpost in May 2022. This includes leading group hikes and scavengers hunts around the mountain’s 45 miles of trails.

In return, the outpost ranger would receive $5,000, travel to and from Doe Mountain, luxury mountain accommodations provided by RVshare, a DEW-branded ranger uniform, a Polaris RANGER XP 1000 Premium and access to exclusive and unreleased DEW products.

The MTN DEW Outpost at Doe Mountain will feature 8,600 acres of wilderness nestled outside Mountain City and offer an archery course and the launch of new trails, opening access to nearly 3,000 acres that were previously unexplored.

The project also calls for a new mountain-side overlook and viewing platform for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.

“Our fans are exploring the outdoors now more than ever; it’s the perfect time to return to Tennessee, and give back to the community,” says Pat O’Toole the vice president of marketing at MTN DEW. “While MTN DEW will pay homage to its name and roots at Doe Mountain, we aspire to leave a positive impact, providing wider access to these preserved mountain lands and fueling outdoor enthusiasts’ passions.”

Fans can anticipate free activities and tastings at the MTN DEW Outpost in May 2022.

To learn more or apply, CLICK HERE.