MTSU delivering ‘True Blue’ graduation boxes to seniors

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s been a challenging semester for students, so Middle Tennessee State University is giving its graduating seniors an extra gift of appreciation.

MTSU officials saying even though it wasn’t able to host spring commencement because of the pandemic, the university is honoring its more than 2,500 graduates by sending to them a special “True Blue” graduation box.

The boxes include their diplomas, mortar board, a special tassel and other gifts, along with an invitation to a future ceremony.

Staff in the university’s registrar’s office has been working this week to pack those “True Blue” boxes and get them ready for the newest alumni.

