MTSU students charged with stealing $114K from student organizations

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two students at Middle Tennessee State University have been arrested after investigators said they stole $114,000 from two campus organizations over several years.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they joined the investigation with the state Comptroller’s Office in Nov. 2020 after large monetary thefts were reported from MTSU’s Somali Student Association and the Muslim Student Association.

During the investigation, agents said they developed information indicating two leaders of the student groups were responsible for fraudulently obtaining $114,145 in student activity fee payments from the university between Nov. 2017 and Nov. 2020.

Mohamed Osman and Mohamed Gure were presidents of MTSU’s Somali Students Association, according to investigators. During their time in office, the Comptroller’s Office said they submitted at least 85 false invoices to MTSU, many of which were for non-existent vendors, to obtain reimbursements totaling $82,200 in student activity fee funds.

A commonly reimbursed expenditure was honorarium payments for public speakers, but the public speaking events never occurred, investigators said.

The Comptroller’s Office said the total stolen amount also included $28,945 that was misappropriated by Gure in 2017 and 2018, while he was serving as a board member for the Muslim Students Association. Investigators said he submitted 28 fabricated or falsified invoices for expenditures that the association never incurred.

The Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments Tuesday charging Mohamed Gure, 22, with one count of theft over $60,000, one count of theft over $10,000, 30 counts of forgery and two counts of criminal simulation.

The indictments also charged Mohamed Osman, 22, with one count of theft over $60,000, 28 counts of forgery and two counts of criminal simulation.

Both MTSU students, who are from Nashville, were booked into the Rutherford County jail Tuesday. Gure’s bond was set at $60,000 and Osmon’s bond was set at $50,000.