Multimillion-dollar South Knoxville streetscape project begins lane closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A multimillion-dollar project in South Knoxville is set to pick construction back up on Monday.

Portions of lanes along Davenport Road between Sevier Avenue and Gertrude Avenue will be closed daily from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. each evening.

The City South mix-use project is a $14 million dollar investment, creating 117 residential units and 3500 square feet of retail space.

Construction will take place at the end of Davenport Street at Sevier Avenue.

Crews will be building sidewalks and installing underground electric, lighting and landscaping. This phase of the project is expected to last a few weeks.