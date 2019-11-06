Multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County closes I-75 southbound lanes

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A multi-vehicle injury crash in Campbell County Tuesday night closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75.

The report of the crash came in just before 8 p.m. with multiple agencies and emergency crews responding.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol telling WATE 6 On Your Side the crash involved two commercial tractor-trailers.

Injuries were reported, but there were no fatalities.

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security stating just before 9 p.m. drivers should seek alternative routes due to the road closure.

High traffic volumes were building up along I-75 South due to the crash; highway authorities saying the efforts to clear the incident would likely last until estimated times between 9:40 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

(Photo: Campbell County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security)

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will updates as additional details are made available.