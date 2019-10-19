UPDATE: Multiple injuries in wreck on I-40 westbound near Oak Ridge exit in Roane County

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – There are multiple injuries in a four-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 in Roane County near the Oak Ridge exit.

There are no confirmed fatalities, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in an email Saturday afternoon. THP is still on the scene investigating.

Westbound traffic is backed up at least four miles, but one westbound lane of the interstate has reopened, THP said.

In addition to THP, on the scene are the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the Kingston Fire Department, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. between exits 355 and 356. A WATE 6 On Your Side crew said they saw an ambulance leaving the area and headed toward Oak Ridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper investigating a wreck Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, on Interstate 40 westbound in Roane County near the Oak Ridge exit. (Jordan Brown / WATE)

Westbound traffic is at a standstill near the Buttermilk Road exit of Interstate 40 in Roane County on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 3:40 p.m. (Tennessee Smartway camera photo)

LATEST POSTS: