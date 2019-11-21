Multiple citations issued at Garth Brooks concert for alcohol sales to state’s underage informants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When serving alcohol, especially in a University of Tennessee venue, it pays to be vigilant – or else, you might pay.

Seven Aramark employees, who were caught serving alcohol to state informant minors, were issued citations by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission during the Nov. 16 Garth Brooks concert at Neyland Stadium.

The underage informants, whose identities remain confidential, acted on behalf of the TABC.

Aramark is UT’s food vendor and had obtained its beer permit this past summer as the school prepared to open up sales of alcohol at its venues. A university spokesperson had told WATE 6 On Your Side at the time that staff and licensed servers would be trained for alcohol sales.

Any person who buys alcohol in UT venues is required to show their ID for age verification – and this rule was followed by the state’s underage informants.

According to the citations, every underage informant showed their ID to the servers, TABC said in its reports. Those underage informants were comprised of four 18-year-olds, two 20-year-olds, and one other minor (age not listed in report).

The citation for sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor could garner a fine of up to $1,500.

On Thursday, Nov. 21 the University of Tennessee shared the following statement regarding the citations:

“Seven citations for underage alcohol sales were issued during the Garth Brooks concert at Neyland Stadium. University leadership appreciates the efforts of law enforcement to ensure proper compliance and expects Aramark to make the appropriate changes to its training and processes. Even one underage sale is a serious concern, and UT leadership will want assurance from Aramark that they have taken measures to address the issue.” University of Tennessee Communications

Beer sales at Neyland Stadium began at the Sept. 7 UT football game, with sales totaling around $247,000.

At the Garth Brooks concert, alcohol sales totaled to a whopping $616,480.

