Multiple homes evacuated as firefighters work to put out massive wildfire











Update 7:41 p.m.

South Walton High School on US Hwy 331 has been designated by Walton County Emergency Management, in conjunction with the Walton County School District, as an evacuation shelter for the Mussett Bayou Fire. People who arrive at the school must remain in the parking lot until they have been screened for COVID-19.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) Multiple agencies are on working to put out a large wildfire in the Musset Bayou Road area.

South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal said the fire broke out in the woods and has jumped Highway 98.

He said multiple homes have been evacuated.

Drivers should expect delays as there are portions of County Highway 393 are blocked off and there are also portions of Highway 30A and Highway 98 closed.

Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley said high fire danger conditions have contributed to the rapid growth of the fire. Winds gusting to 30 mph and relative humidity below 20 percent are perfect conditions for wildfire growth.

There was a know contained wildfire in the same area a few days ago and this could have flared up from that fire.