SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Applebee’s parking lot on Hacks Cross Road near US 385, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said.

Two of those people were taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.

Deputies said the shooter left the scene in a vehicle, which they are working to identify.

A woman at the scene said her son was a manager and had been shot. She did not think the wound was life-threatening.

Witnesses say there may have been a disagreement between customers and staff members.

Fight between customers & employees may have led to shooting at an Applebees on Hacks Cross. Family members say a store manager is among wounded. Witness heard 20-30 shots. pic.twitter.com/YuxwrNjk5s — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) November 3, 2021

The restaurant sits on a busy commercial strip just a few feet south of the Memphis city limit. The parking lot is marked with yellow crime scene tape and evidence markers.