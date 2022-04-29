KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting in North Knoxville Friday night.

According to KPD, the call came in around 9:45 p.m. Officers responded to the parking lot of Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill on Tazewell park. When they arrived, they found four victims. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and two more victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD said the preliminary investigation revealed there was an active fight in the parking lot before the shots were fired. Multiple people were seen running from the scene when police arrived.

No suspects are in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

No suspects are in custody and an investigation is ongoing.