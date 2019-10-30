OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews in Oak Ridge are working to repair four water main breaks that have caused an extended road closure and several areas to lose running water.
Closure of the southbound lane of North Illinois Avenue from Oliver Springs began at 7 p.m. Tuesday and has extended into Wednesday with work yet to be completed. Residents on Waltham Lane and Howard Lane are without water.
608 W. Outer Drive to the Rocky Top remains out of water, 637 and 639 W. Outer Drive is out of water, as well as Hilltop Market, and 303 and 301 N. Illinois Avenue.
City officials have not indicated when the work will be completed. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
- Multiple water main break repairs causing closures, delays in Oak Ridge
- Live stream of ‘The Rock’ at UT now active
- Kingsport dentist office shooter sentenced to life in prison
- THP: high winds overturned 7 semi-trucks in West TN
- Petition to shut down TN haunted house that requires 40-page waiver claims it’s a ‘torture chamber in disguise’