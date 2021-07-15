Multistate procession honoring EMS workers stopping in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, a procession honoring EMS workers will be stopping in Knoxville as they travel toward Arlington, Virginia. The multistate procession is a part of the countdown to the Weekend of Honor which recognizes the more than 144 EMS and air medical personnel who have died in the line of duty.

The National EMS Memorial Service and Weekend of Honor Moving Honors procession will be at the AMR Headquarters on Gallows Point Drive starting at 9:00 a.m. The procession is being held by the National EMS Memorial Service, the National EMS Memorial Foundation, the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride, AMR, Rural/Metro, and UT Lifestar.

During the event on July 19, the names of EMS men and women who died in the line of service will be read aloud. A police convoy will then join the procession as it continues on its way toward Washington, D.C.

The Weekend of Honor begins on Friday, July 23 in Arlington. This annual event brings in hundreds of EMS professionals from around the country to honor the service and sacrifice of EMS workers. During the weekend, the EMS Memorial Bike Ride takes place, where riders wear the dog tags of someone who died in the line of duty. The National EMS Memorial Service also takes place during the weekend.

The National EMS Memorial Foundation is working to honor those in EMS by building a memorial in Washington, D.C. It will commemorate the ongoing commitment, service, and sacrifice of the Nation’s Emergency Medical Services providers killed, injured, or disabled in the line of duty and for all those that continue to serve.