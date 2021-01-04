Mural honors heroic Metro officers who saved lives during downtown Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mural depicting the six Metro officers who saved countless lives during the bombing in downtown Nashville Christmas morning has been completed near the scene of the explosion.

The mural at Second Avenue and Broadway, which covers a window that was blown away by the bombing, was finished around 3:17 a.m. Monday by “I Believe In Nashville.” The group said it wanted to honor the officers who “rushed into chaos.”

There is now a beautiful mural on 2nd avenue honoring the six @MNPDNashville heroes who saved countless lives on Christmas Day. #NashvilleStrong @WKRN pic.twitter.com/mECB9tuPCM — Julia Palazzo WKRN (@JuliaPalazzoTV) January 4, 2021

Officers Tyler Luellen, Brenna Hosey, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping and James Wells, along with Sergeant Timothy Miller, are credited with saving lives by clearing the area of Second Avenue and Commerce Street Christmas morning as an RV played messages that warned it would detonate. A bomb inside the RV exploded around 6:30 a.m., killing the bomber, injuring three other people and damaging more than 40 businesses.

The mural, which depicts the faces of all six Metro officers, contains the phrase “I Believe In Heroes” and is a play on the “I Believe In Nashville” mural.

“I Believe In Nashville” said the mural will be on display until the window it’s covering can be replaced. It will then be framed and put up inside the Hard Rock Cafe “as a constant reminder of the heroism in Nashville.”