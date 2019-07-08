Murder, arson suspect identified in court records

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man suspected of murder and arson at a Knox County residence Sunday has been identified.

Court records show Michael Capre is charged with second degree murder and aggravated arson.

According to court records, the incident occurred Sunday, July 7 at 7:22 p.m. at a residence on Sourthfork; the defendant allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck, killing her. A witness says they saw Capre coming out of the residence just after hearing screams; he was covered in blood and carrying a large knife in his hand. Capre also allegedly set the house on fire after telling his wife he was going to set the fire and die.

Court records also state Capre admitted to stabbing the woman, who has not yet been identified.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update as more details are confirmed.

