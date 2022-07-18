KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The United States Marshal Service and Knox County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to apprehend a murder suspect at a home in West Knoxville Monday afternoon. A sheriff’s office spokesperson called the scene an ‘active situation.’

A spokesperson said the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force requested the assistance of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol & S.W.A.T., after a murder suspect barricaded himself in a residence in the 1600 block of Sails Way in West Knox County.

The Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force reported to the scene at 5:33 p.m. where the suspect was spotted at the home on Lovell Road.

The suspect barricaded himself into the home with other people inside, according to KCSO Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

Glenn added that shots were fired from the residence.

The suspect was reported to have an active warrant for murder.

A perimeter has been set up around the home and nearby residents have been advised to remain inside.