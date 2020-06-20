Murder suspect now in custody after deaths of four people claims innocence in Facebook posts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man police say is responsible for killing his pregnant girlfriend and two other people is finally behind bars in Memphis.

Joshua Dotson is facing a long list of charges for the murders. However, several social media posts paint an eerie picture.

Joshua Dotson

Dotson managed to avoid authorities for a week after the murder of his pregnant girlfriend. However, leading up to his arrest, there were multiple Facebook posts from Dotson in which he claimed he is innocent.

One Facebook Live of Dotson was taken on June 16, just four days after his girlfriend, 19-year-old Jamesha Covson, was killed. In the video Dotson said he was going to turn himself in.

Memphis police say Covson was nearly six months pregnant and they hold Dotson accountable for her and unborn baby’s death.

However, several social media posts suggest he disagrees.

In fact, the last post he shared just minutes before his arrest in Nashville was a WREG interview with Covson’s friends demanding justice.

Memphis police say before the shooting, Covson got into an argument with Dotson over Facebook posts and her pregnancy.

After she closed the door on him, police say he fired shots into the home, forced his way in, and continued arguing with her. He then left, only to return hours later to kill her, police said.

In a recent Facebook Live, Dotson says he didn’t do it, even though police say several witnesses saw Dotson at the scene.

“Them folks just lying on me, cuz. Say what they want, I ain’t do *****. Mimi just got up caught up in that life. I was telling Mimi [inaudible] what i’m doing,” Dotson said.

Dotson’s criminal history paints a very dark picture.

He’s also accused of the murder of Reginald Anderson in May.

Court documents say Dotson approached Anderson and another person at Jesse Turner Park with a gun. Anderson tried to run away but police say Dotson continued shooting until Anderson fell dead to the ground.

Police say the murder comes after Anderson allegedly got into an argument with Dotson’s family member earlier that day.

He’s also accused of killing 18-year-old Devieon Parker on Elvis Presley Boulevard back in November.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.