SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- A 1990 Sevier County murder case has been brought back into the light. The convicted murderer in the case is up for parole.

Dorothy Ann Robertson Jones, Scott’s mother, was a single mother of three and a business owner. Her life was cut short when she was murdered back in 1987.

Gary Caughron was convicted of first-degree murder in 1990 and originally received the death penalty. However, according to court documents, the death penalty was overturned and changed to a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

The victim’s family is asking for your help to keep their mother’s killer behind bars.

When asked to describe her mother, Julie Christi Scott said, “She raised us three girls by herself and I remember a lot of struggling, a lot of struggling, but she did it.”

“He is coming up with parole on May 31 and we don’t want him to be paroled,” Scott said. We think that justice would be if he spent the rest of his life in prison.”

Jones’ daughters say they’re not only concerned about their safety but the safety of others if Caughron is granted parole.

“It can happen to you,” Patricia Jane Jones. “We all slept with our windows open and our doors unlocked and, of course, you think it can’t happen to us but it can happen to you. This person needs to be kept behind bars because if he’s out, that’s one more person out there that you have to lock your doors for.”

Jones and Scott are asking for your help to keep him behind bars.

“We have a petition, a Change.org petition, to keep Gary Caughron in prison, not to let him out on parole,” Scott said. “Please everyone go sign it and share it. We want to keep him in prison. We don’t think he should get out.”

They say nothing will bring their mother back, but knowing Caughron remains in prison will help them feel safer at night.

“It destroyed our lives for a long time,” Scott said. “We definitely still struggle with it every day.”

The parole hearing is set for next week on Wednesday, May 31.