Museum of Appalachia prepares for annual Fourth of July anvil shoot

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) – The Museum of Appalachia says its annual Independence Day celebration and anvil shoot will go on as planned this year.
Every Fourth of July, the museum uses gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air.
This year’s anvil shoots will happen at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. To ensure social distancing, the museum is limiting the number of attendees for each anvil shoot through online sales done in advance.
The all day celebration also includes blacksmithing, sawmilling and more. For tickets visit www.museumofappalachia.org or call 865-494-7680.
