Music City Baseball lands a big hitter, brings in Justin Timberlake as an investor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music City Baseball is bringing a big hitter to the plate. On Wednesday, the group announced that ten-time Grammy award winner Justin Timberlake will be an investor in the team, joining the effort to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville.

The multi-faceted entertainer is not only a Tennessee native, but he’s also an avid sports fan, and a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. This is just another way to try and bring together music and sports all in one venue.

“I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring Major League Baseball to the great state of Tennessee,” Timberlake said in a statement to the Tennessean. “I believe in Music City Baseball’s vision of linking baseball and music in a unique way to unite and entertain people and I am excited to help generate awareness throughout the community as we share our vision for bringing MLB to Music City.”

Managing Director of Music City Baseball John Loar said he’s been working with Timberlake’s management group for about six months and his roots in the Volunteer state make him an ideal fit.

“He’s a world class entertaining icon and this ballpark is anything but baseball field, it’s a family orientated sports and entertainment destination. I think he’s passionate about sports and he’s interested in the entertainment angle. Incorporating music and sports is interesting to him,” said Loar.

The size of Timberlake’s financial commitment was not disclosed, however he is listed as a Music Industry Advisor on the Music City Baseball Leadership Team – a team that also includes Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin and former MLB manager Tony La Russa.