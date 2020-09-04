Musicians union rejects Knoxville Symphony Orchestra offer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – According to the president of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Board, the union has turned down the most recent offer to keep musicians on payroll.

We’re told the orchestra most recently offered the union 75% of the full salaries musicians received last year along with health care and pension benefits.

Last month, the orchestra furloughed all musicians after the remainder of the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

We’re also being told that the orchestra will furlough most of its administrative staff starting September 14.

President Bill Riley releasing a statement saying, “We have made several offers and concessions that would have kept the orchestra afloat during this pandemic. Without damaging the KSO’s long-term viability. We are saddened by the decision of the union.”