Breaking News
Coronavirus: Tennessee’s 451 new cases push total to 35,553

Mutation may make coronavirus more infectious, study shows

News

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Novel coronavirus illustration (Credit: CDC)

A small coronavirus mutation that scientists have been worried about for weeks may make it more infectious, according to a new study.

The study suggests the mutation gives the virus four to five times more spikes, which make it more stable and easier to infect human cells.

“Viruses with this mutation were much more infectious than those without the mutation in the cell culture system we used,” says Scripps Research virologist Hyeryun Choe, Ph.D., senior author of the study.

The mutation, called D614G, affects the spike protein, a structure on the outside of the virus that it uses to enter cells, according to researchers at Florida’s Scripps Research Institute.

They say more research is needed to determine whether the change has altered the pandemic’s course.

Also, the changes may explain why the virus has caused so many infections in the United States and Latin America.

According to researchers, “The SARS-CoV-2 variant that circulated in the earliest regional outbreaks lacked the D614G mutation now dominating in much of the world.”

The researchers say it is still unknown whether this small mutation affects the severity of symptoms of infected people or increases mortality, adding that more research is needed to confirm their findings.

The work is now undergoing peer review.

This week, the World Health Organization said the mutations seen so far in the new coronavirus would not affect vaccines under development.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Practicing during pandemic: Clinton HS football taking safety precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Practicing during pandemic: Clinton HS football taking safety precautions"

Maryville College announces plans to resume in-person classes in August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College announces plans to resume in-person classes in August"

Knoxville Area Urban League on COVID-19 Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Area Urban League on COVID-19 Impacts"

Change Center reopens with safety precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Center reopens with safety precautions"

Several GSMNP campgrounds, visitors centers to reopen Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several GSMNP campgrounds, visitors centers to reopen Monday"

Debate over TN mail-in voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over TN mail-in voting"

Knox County Health Department gives coronavirus briefing on Friday, June 5, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department gives coronavirus briefing on Friday, June 5, 2020"

Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure"

KCS: Goal is to have our students, teachers in school

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCS: Goal is to have our students, teachers in school"

Nexstar DC: Colleges prepare to return this fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nexstar DC: Colleges prepare to return this fall"

KARM in need of face masks, other items

Thumbnail for the video titled "KARM in need of face masks, other items"

Reopening Tennessee: State issues guidance for community events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Tennessee: State issues guidance for community events"

Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge"

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths"

3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus"

Tellico Village restaurant forced to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tellico Village restaurant forced to close"

College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic"

Farragut cancels Independence Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farragut cancels Independence Day parade"

Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant"

Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter