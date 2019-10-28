N. Carolina man wins $200K lottery prize on way to last round of chemo

RALEIGH, NC (WECT/CNN) – A man won a $200,000 North Carolina Lottery prize on the way to his final chemotherapy treatment.

Ronnie Foster said he bought a $1 ticket, won $5, then traded the $5 for two more tickets and the second ticket was a big winner.

Foster, a retired department of transportation worker, is battling colon cancer.

He said he was already happy because it was his last round of chemo, but “winning this made it my lucky day.”

Foster claimed his prize Friday and after taxes, took home over $141,000.

He says part of the money will go toward paying off some of the treatment costs not covered by his health insurance.

Foster said the rest will be saved “for the future.”

