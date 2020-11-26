Narcotics search in Speedwell leads to four arrests

SPEEDWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Four people have been arrested after a narcotics search at a home in Speedwell.

William Mabes, Richard Wright, Cheryl Irvin, and Margaret Rouse were each served with outstanding warrants. Mabes and Wright were charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics. More charges are expected through grand jury presentation.

The arrests happened along Shadow Lane Tuesday, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told meth and drug paraphernalia were seized.