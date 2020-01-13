NASA intern discovers new planet

(KXAN) — A NASA intern might land a full-time job with the agency after he made a big discovery.

Wolf Cukier, 17, found a new planet some 1,300 light-years from Earth.

Cukier was sifting through data from NASA’s “Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite” or TESS. What he thought was an anomaly in the satellite data turned out to be an undiscovered planet.

The new planet nearly seven times the size of Earth and orbits two stars. It’s the first time a planet orbiting two stars has been found in the TESS program.

Cukier is hoping a science journal will publish his findings.